Roku Upgrades User Interface to Showcase Original Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched changes to its user interface (UI) that the streaming platform says will better showcase original programming on the platform.

The first of these user interface (UI) experiences is “Live from Roku City,” which transforms its iconic animated cityscape, which is used as a screensaver in more than 90 million homes, into a stage for music, original storytelling, and interactive programming.

The first experience from “Live from Roku City” is from Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Demi Lovato.

Starting on Oct. 14, the new UI allows streamers to explore Roku City’s skyline, select an interactive building in Roku City and be transported to an exclusive stage where Lovato will deliver a powerful rendition of “Here All Night,” a single from her upcoming album, along with a cover of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

In addition, Roku has also built an on-platform showroom featuring: behind-the-scenes videos; exclusive photos; Lovato’s personal streaming recommendations; and a pre-save option for Lovato’s new album

“With ‘Live from Roku City’ we’re doubling down on so much of what makes our platform special. Roku delivers TV’s broadest reach environment, and with the addition of original video storytelling for the first time in Roku City, we’re also providing TV’s biggest stage,” Charlie Collier, president of Roku Media, said. “Demi Lovato is an artist who has thrived on authenticity and a steadfast dedication to her fans, and we’re showcasing both in the first of many new, creative, and unique ways artists can shine at scale on our platform.”

“Live from Roku City featuring Demi Lovato” is produced by Good World Creative and London Alley. It is directed by award-winning music video director Hannah Lux Davis and executive produced by Brandon Bonfiglio. On behalf of Roku, the project is overseen by Brian Tannenbaum, head of Roku Originals.