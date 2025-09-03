Streaming on Roku Surpasses Broadcast Viewership in the U.S. for Third Consecutive Month

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Three months after Nielsen announced that, for the first time in history, more U.S. viewers watched TV via streaming than via traditional broadcast, Roku confirmed the trend is continuing, announcing that U.S. viewers spent more time streaming content on Roku-powered devices than watching traditional broadcast television for the third consecutive month.

According to Nielsen data, streaming on Roku-powered devices accounted for 21.4% of all TV viewing time in the U.S. during July, surpassing broadcast TV’s 18.4% share. This continues a trend from May and June, when streaming on the Roku platform also outpaced broadcast. Roku’s share of TV viewing has grown steadily throughout 2025—up 14% year-over-year—reflecting not just a shift in technology, but how audiences discover and engage with the entertainment that shapes today’s culture, Roku claimed.

Roku remains the leading destination for streaming overall, by usage and TV unit sales. The Roku OS powers streaming on smart TVs and devices in over half of all internet-enabled households in the U.S.

“In broadcast’s heyday, TV guides directed us to ‘must-see’ television and the pop cultural moments we shared,” said Charlie Collier, President, Roku Media. “Today, the streaming platform is the guide, and the moments shaping culture are happening on Roku. We’re the ‘lead-in’ to TV for millions of viewers’ and partners’ journeys, connecting them to the content, live events, and experiences that define the streaming era.”