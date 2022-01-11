Roku Makes It Easier to Access Live TV

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Responding to the growing interest in live streaming content, Roku has updated its user interface to make it easier for users to access live TV by adding its Live TV Zone to the left-hand navigation menu on the home screen of Roku devices.

In making the announcement Roku reported that their recent streaming survey found that 61% of users without traditional pay TV still watch live news at least multiple times a week.

By adding the Live TV Zone to the navigation menu, the update gives users direct access to live entertainment at Roku’s Live TV Channel Guide, which includes the The Roku Channel, and cable alternatives, including Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, Sling, YouTube TV and others.

Overall, the Live TV Channel Guide provides users with access to more than 200 free live linear television channels spanning a broad range of genres including news, sports, kids and family, lifestyle, Spanish language entertainment, and more in an easy to navigate, on screen guide experience, Roku said.