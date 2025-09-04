Quickplay To Highlight Newly Introduced AI Studio At IBC2025

TORONTO—Quickplay will feature its newly unveiled AI Studio that assists broadcasters and streamers in transforming their content libraries into short-form assets at scale during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

AI Studio leverages generative AI to find and extract key moments from these massive archives, automating short-form workflows. The new offering enables users to deliver a steady feed of clips that engage audiences across owned and social platforms, such as TikTok, YouTube and Meta, the company said.

AI Studio eliminates bottleneck, such as manual clipping and disjointed operations, by orchestrating end-to-end content workflows, enabling operators to deliver dynamic, immersive experiences while maximizing library value, it said.

The solution turns trending topics into action for marketing teams, streamlining promo and content workflows that attract new subscribers, lift retention, and guide viewers to owned-and-operated platforms, it said.

“The creator economy and short-form social platforms have transformed audience engagement, and broadcasters are looking for practical ways to meet the expectations of an always-on, social-first consumer,” said Paul Pastor, co-founder and chief business officer at Quickplay.

“Earlier this year we introduced Quickplay Shorts to address these market shifts. AI Studio is the next logical step, giving our customers the ability to seamlessly integrate automated scene-level metadata enrichment and shorts production into their existing systems. With AI Studio, discovery, personalization and contextual advertising are elevated across platforms. It’s like a system upgrade without the pain of a rip-and-replace.”

Core features of the platform include AI metadata enrichment generated with multi-modal AI that analyzes video content; moment identification that automatically identifies and extracts key moments from content libraries; smart verticalization supporting search and editing to find, clip and verticalize content; publishing flexibility enabling content owners to publish to owned-and-operated platforms and social sites with appropriate content and metadata; and API-based orchestration.

“Quickplay AI Studio is not just AI hype; it’s a working, in-market system that delivers immediate ROI and helps our customers solve real business challenges by adding a layer of intelligence to their content, enabling better engagement and monetization,” said Juan Martin, company co-founder and CTO.

Quickplay will demonstrate AI Studio on the IBC2025 Content Everywhere stage.

See Quickplay at IBC2025 Stand 5.G80.