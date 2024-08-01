Rohde & Schwarz To Showcase Latest Updates To Gallium, StreamMaster, PRISMON At IBC Show

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz will highlight infrastructure solutions that have been updated to leverage the latest software architectures and techniques at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“Leading broadcasters in Europe and around the world tell us their critical issues are operational efficiencies, interoperability and security,” said Thorsten Sauer, vice president of Rohde & Schwarz Media. “Those issues have to be addressed whilst also delivering against the business needs for revenue optimization, compliance and viewer experience.



“That is why we continue to innovate, to bring the right functionality into systems running efficiently on standard hardware,” said Sauer. “We push our development teams to adopt the best new technologies, which delivers real benefits for our users, including unique capabilities.”

The company’s Gallium and StreamMaster automated playout environment can now run under the latest versions of Windows or Linux. It leverages the latest .NET 6.0 technology to provide cost-efficient cloud deployment and a PostgreSQL backend, an advanced open-source relational database, the company said.

This enables broadcasters and service providers to build playout automation and delivery systems from a single channel to hundreds, whether on premises, as a multi-site operation or hybrid cloud, and controlled securely from any location via a web browser, the company said.



Gallium can keep track of the legal limits on advertising minutes, providing graphical, detailed indications of the status to assist users to remain in compliance with regulations. The configurable Gallium software also allows practical operational workflows through tight interworking. It supports the Telestream DIVA API, for example, to manage very large libraries seamlessly. Gallium and StreamMaster also support direct control of the Nevion VideoIPath media orchestration layer, it said.



The company also will feature the latest developments in its PRISMON software-defined, networked multiviewer and monitoring platform. Already delivering high channel density, the adoption of PCI 4.0 gives the platform an even better price-performance ratio on COTS hardware, the company said.



Fully implemented in software, PRISMON provides agility and capacity. The company is continuously updating the platform. For example, PRISMON has been updated to support the latest NDI, SRT, NMOS and SMPTE ST2110 standards, Dolby Atmos encoded streams and watermarking and signaling schemes.

See Rohde & Schwarz at IBC 2024 Stand 7.B21.

