Peacock Nabs WWE Network Streaming Rights

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.—Peacock has pinned down the exclusive U.S. streaming rights for the WWE Network, boosting the streaming service’s sports offerings.

Via a multi-year agreement, Peacock will feature more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel. Available content will include all live pay-per-view events, like “WrestleMania” and “SummerSlam;” original series; in-ring shows; replays; WWE Network archives, including every pay-per-view event in WWE, WCW and ECW history; and documentaries.

WWE Network will launch for Peacock customers on March 18 at a monthly price of $4.99. This price will include the entire WWE and Peacock catalog. Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free, will also include the WWE Network and cost $9.99 per month.

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with ‘Monday Night Raw’ on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country," said Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Peacock. "WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock's massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond."

This is another addition to Peacock’s stock of sports programming. NBCUniversal announced last week that it would be shuttering its NBCSN cable sports channel, with a portion of its content going to Peacock.