Paramount, Comcast Ink New Multiyear Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA—Paramount Global and Comcast have announced the renewal of their comprehensive distribution agreements that allow the operator to carry Paramount networks and streaming services on its Xfinity-branded platforms.

The multiyear deals feature ongoing carriage of Paramount's networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and others. Comcast subscribers will also retain access to Paramount's popular streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+. Additionally, as part of the renewal, Comcast has the right to make Paramount+ with Showtime available to qualifying Xfinity customers.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to renew and expand upon our broad partnership with Comcast,” Paramount Distribution President Ray Hopkins said. “This new deal ensures that our dynamic portfolio of popular brands and premium programming continue to reach and entertain our valued audiences everywhere.”

“Paramount Global is a valued partner, and we are excited to continue providing Xfinity customers with access to their traditional and streaming content across our industry-leading entertainment platforms,” John Dixon, senior vice president, entertainment, Comcast Cable, said. “This agreement gives us the ability to offer customers more choice and flexibility in what they want to watch and how they want to watch it.”