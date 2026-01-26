FCC Settles Two Investigations, Renews Three TV Station Licenses

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has entered into two separate consent decrees that end investigations in Fifth Street Enterprises and Guam Educational Telecommunications Corp.

In the case of Fifth Street Enterprises, the consent decree ends an investigation by the FCC Media Bureau into “the Licensee’s compliance with (1) section 1.17 of the Commission’s rules, which requires licensees to provide accurate information to the Commission, 47 CFR § 1.17 and (2) section 73.3526(e)(11)(i) of the Rules, which requires Class A television stations to upload to their online public inspection file (OPIF) on a quarterly basis a list of programs (issues/programs lists) that have provided the station’s most significant treatment of community issues during that period.”

As part of the Consent Decree, which is available here , the FCC agreed to renew the Class A TV Stations WWAT-CD, Charleroi, Pennsylvania and WPTG-CD, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fifth Street Enterprises agreed to make a voluntary contribution of $6,000 and implement a compliance plan to avoid further violations.

In a separate case involving Guam Educational Telecommunications, the Consent decree ended an investigation by the Media Bureau into “the Licensee’s compliance with the filing requirements contained in (1) sections 73.2080(c)(6) and 73.3527(e)(6) of the Commission’s rules (Rules), which requires NCE stations to upload their annual EEO public file report to their online public inspection file (OPIF) 47 CFR §§ 73.2080(c)(6) & 73.3527(e)(8) and (ii) section 73.3527(e)(8) of the Rules, which requires NCE stations to upload on a quarterly basis issues/programs lists to their online public inspection file. 47 CFR § 73.3527(e)(8).”

In lieu of making a voluntary contribution, Guam Educational Telecommunications agreed to a shortened license renewal for the noncommercial educational station KGTF(TV) of just two years rather than eight.

The Consent Decree is available here .