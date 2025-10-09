NFL Viewing Hits 15-Year High

League reports the most average viewers per game since 2010

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stiff arms Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce of the Chiefs stiff-arms Cooper DeJean of the Eagles in the their Sept. 14 matchup. The Week 2 telecast on Fox was the NFL season’s highest-rated game to date. (Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As TV and streaming media outlets pay record prices for NFL rights, those big bets are paying off with record viewing levels.

In a post on X, the NFL reported that average viewers per game is running at 18.58 million, the highest average through week five since 2010. It is also the second-highest average on record, the league reported.

Those viewing levels through the first give weeks are up 8% compared to 2024 and up 9% from 2023 levels.

More specifically, below are the viewing figures for the top 10 games.

(Image credit: NFL)
