NFL Viewing Hits 15-Year High

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs stiff-arms Cooper DeJean of the Eagles in the their Sept. 14 matchup. The Week 2 telecast on Fox was the NFL season’s highest-rated game to date.

As TV and streaming media outlets pay record prices for NFL rights, those big bets are paying off with record viewing levels.

In a post on X, the NFL reported that average viewers per game is running at 18.58 million, the highest average through week five since 2010. It is also the second-highest average on record, the league reported.

Those viewing levels through the first give weeks are up 8% compared to 2024 and up 9% from 2023 levels.

More specifically, below are the viewing figures for the top 10 games.