NFL Viewing Hits 15-Year High
League reports the most average viewers per game since 2010
As TV and streaming media outlets pay record prices for NFL rights, those big bets are paying off with record viewing levels.
In a post on X, the NFL reported that average viewers per game is running at 18.58 million, the highest average through week five since 2010. It is also the second-highest average on record, the league reported.
🚨NFL Viewership🚨🏈18.58 million avg. viewers per game -- highest avg. through Week 5 since 2010 & 2nd highest on record🏈Up +8% vs. 2024 & up +9% vs. 2023🏈@NFL games rank as the top 25 shows on TV since start of the 2025 season🏈New Top 10 Games list pic.twitter.com/7gcHIM46pxOctober 9, 2025
Those viewing levels through the first give weeks are up 8% compared to 2024 and up 9% from 2023 levels.
More specifically, below are the viewing figures for the top 10 games.
