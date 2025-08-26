NFL Sees Record Revenue from Media Rights in Run-Up to New Season

S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan study shows that football attracts more viewers than any other sport in the U.S.

A new study from S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan highlights the importance of football in the U.S. TV and streaming industries, with new data showing that it is by far the most popular sport. and a new analysis predicting the NFL will be hauling in record media-rights revenue for its 2025-26 season.

Overall, broadcasters and streamers have inked agreements worth nearly $110 billion for NFL media rights over 11 years, the S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan study estimated. This more than doubles the previous agreements, showcasing the league's strong media presence and financial growth, the study said.

The S&P study also stressed that the league is strategically focusing on media rights opt-outs in 2029 and expanding its international presence to achieve NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's goal of generating $25 billion in revenue by 2027.

As part of those deals, Netflix and YouTube are expanding their NFL coverage, with Netflix televising two Christmas games annually from 2024 to 2026, valued at $150 million per year. YouTube will stream its first exclusive game this season and has entered a multiyear deal for an annual Super Bowl Flag Football game, the study noted.

The deals are also crucial for U.S. broadcasters. While NFL viewership saw a 2.2% decline in domestic viewership in 2024, the league's media presence grew with new rights partnerships and increased streaming engagement, maintaining its strong appeal among U.S. audiences, the research firm said.

Another major development is the recent NFL-ESPN deal, which marks a significant shift in the sports media industry. As part of that agreement, ESPN acquired NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NFL fantasy football assets in exchange for the NFL taking a 10% stake in ESPN. This deal enhances ESPN's offerings and strengthens its position in NFL broadcasting.