NFL Sells NFL Network and Other Media Assets for 10% Stake in ESPN

NEW YORK and BURBANK, Calif. —ESPN and the NFL have reached a wide-ranging series of deals that include an agreement for ESPN to acquire the NFL Network and other media assets in exchange for the league taking a 10% stake in ESPN.

In addition, ESPN and the league announced agreements for media rights and content distribution that will be important for ESPN’s upcoming launch of its direct-to-consumer app.

The wide-ranging series of agreements involving both equity and media rights have been speculated about ever since Disney indicated it was looking for potential partners in ESPN in the run-up to the launch of its DTC app, which will go live on August 21.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but CNBC estimated that stake in ESPN could be worth $2 billion to $3 billion.

As part of the deals, ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, will will acquire NFL Network and certain other media assets owned and controlled by the NFL (including NFL’s linear RedZone Channel, and NFL Fantasy) in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

In addition to the sale of NFL Network, the NFL and ESPN also reported that they have entered into a second non-binding agreement, under which the NFL will license to ESPN certain NFL content and other intellectual property to be used by NFL Network and other assets, the league and ESPN reported.

The deals come as ESPN announced it would be launching its DTC app priced at $29.99 a month on August 21.

“Today’s announcement paves the way for the world’s leading sports media brand and America’s most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans, in a way that only ESPN and Disney can,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “Commissioner Goodell and the NFL have built outstanding media assets, and these transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney’s streaming ecosystem.”

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

In addition, ESPN and the NFL have reached new licensing agreements, extending ESPN’s NFL Draft rights and, separately, adding NFL programming and content to ESPN’s upcoming Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) service, as well as to Disney+. The agreement also includes the opportunity for fans to bundle ESPN’s DTC service with NFL+ Premium.

Those licensing agreements include a multi-year extension on NFL Draft. In addition, beginning with the 2026 NFL Draft, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of Draft presentations. All offerings will be available on ESPN’s DTC service. Additional alternate NFL Draft presentations from ESPN will be available on the same streaming platforms, as will a new daily show dedicated to the NFL Draft. The new show, which will air on ESPN2 most days, will launch the day following the Super Bowl and continue through that year’s Draft. More highlights:

Separately, ESPN and the NFL have reached an agreement to expand the NFL experience across ESPN’s DTC service and Disney+. The agreement includes rights for additional NFL content for ESPN as well as robust interactive features to deepen the experience for fans. ESPN’s DTC offering will also stream select out-of-market NFL preseason games during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In addition, ESPN will also be able to sell and bundle NFL+ Premium, the League’s DTC service that launched in 2022, with ESPN’s DTC service, which gives fans the ability to watch NFL Network and NFL RedZone through the NFL+ Premium offering. ESPN described the additional rights and features that ESPN will offer as follows: