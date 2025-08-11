News Content Boost Viewing of LG Channels

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics (LG) is reporting that its efforts to add more news content to its LG Channels free streaming platform over the last year has been “a key driver” in producing double-digit increases in viewing year over year.

LG did not supply specific viewing figures.

As part of the effort to add more news content, it also reported that starting this month LG Channels news content can be accessed directly from the home screen via newly introduced News Portal. Rolled out via Q-Card in the U.S., on TVs running webOS 25, the hub for free streaming news channels is expected to expand to more platforms later this year.

Users can also still access news channels through the Electronic Program Guide (EPG) on their LG Smart TVs.

"Our goal with LG Channels has always been to make high-quality, relevant content accessible to everyone," said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "By working with trusted news providers and powerful broadcasters across regions and continuously improving how users discover and access content, we are making local and national news more approachable, timely and meaningful within everyday viewing."

The News Hub is made possible through partnerships and streaming agreements with such companies as NBCUniversal, Disney, Fox Television Stations, Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Allen Media Group's Local Now, E.W. Scripps, Sinclair Broadcast Group and others.

LG Channels also provides localized content from Local Now channels, Allen Media Group's free news streaming service, which delivers over 220 local channels in every U.S. ZIP code.

Expanding its offerings for Spanish-speaking viewers, LG collaborated with NBCUniversal News Group earlier this year to introduce Telemundo Station Group's 24/7 streaming news channels. These channels – Telemundo Noticias California, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias Florida and Telemundo Noticias Noreste – deliver regional news coverage.