TiVo Video Trends Report: Viewers Watching More Local Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Viewers are increasing their consumption of local TV content according to TiVo's latest report on video trends.

The results of TiVo’s Q2 2025 Video Trends Report show that the importance of local content has increased over the past year, with 61% of respondents noting that it is somewhat or very important compared to 54.8% in Q2 2024. More so, 29.8% of all time spent watching video is spent watching local content, compared to 21% in Q2 2024 and 22.6% in Q2 2023.

The report, released this week, also shows video service bundles continue to gain traction, indicating that consumers value the ability to access content across multiple services. Despite price increases and cost-conscious consumers, video spend is up year-over-year, as is the time spent watching video content. The average number of services consumers use has climbed from nine to 10, further underscoring the trend.

Bundles enable consumers to access various types of content, letting them stay in the same service or family of apps to meet a variety of viewership needs. Of the available services, 87% of respondents use SVOD services, with the top three ad-supported SVOD tiers being Peacock (69.3%), Paramount+ (59.7%), and Prime Video (59.1%). Subscribers select services based on the available content, seeking expansive programming libraries (38.4%), original content (35.2%) and specific show availability (29.8%).

“Today’s content landscape is full of unparalleled choice and variety, as consumers have more options than ever before,” said Xperi’s chief product and services officer Geir Skaaden. “Consumers are looking for simplification by increasingly opting into the bundles and platforms that provide the highest-quality content for their household at the best value. These offerings are delivering the convenience of a single destination for diverse content, now enhanced by personalization and immediate access that provides a seamless viewership experience.”

The report also found:

Smart TV ownership continues to rise (75.2%) and more than half of respondents (55%) considered the TV platform to be at least moderately important, up 5% from Q2 2024. When you watch TV matters: The latest report details the first major shift in daytime viewership. Q2 2025 saw that 41.5% of SVOD content is consumed during primetime, with 15.5% of SVOD content consumed during the morning, compared to 48.6% and 11% in Q2 2024.

The latest TiVo Video Trends Report surveyed 4,510 adults 18 and older living in the U.S. and Canada (3,509 from the U.S. and 1,001 from Canada) during the second quarter of 2025.

