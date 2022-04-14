NESN to Debut New Fenway Park Studio on Friday

NESN (New England Sports Network) this week previewed its new studio at Fenway Park that will make its on-air debut this Friday, April 15 at the home opener of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season.

The 20x24-foot studio space will be the new home for NESN’s pregame and postgame shows for Red Sox home games, replacing the Jersey Street set. One highlight of the set includes a 20x9-foot mural wall consisting of 1,968 baseballs and 60 34-inch wooden baseball bats, which provide the backdrop for a five-foot tall illuminated NESN logo.

“We are so proud to debut our brand-new NESN studio in conjunction with the 2022 Red Sox home opener,” NESN president and CEO Sean McGrail said. “It is our top priority to bring unparalleled access and connection to our fanbase, and this new space in the center field concourse of historic Fenway Park will bring our fans closer to the game than ever.”

A large window, approximately 18 1/2x5 3/4 feet, faces the ballpark, offering viewers an expansive view of the field. Opposite the opening is a 19x13-foot blueprint of Fenway Park, produced by NESN’s creative services department, inspired by a dozen antique blueprints of the park from the Red Sox archives dating from 1933-1969.

The fourth and final wall of the studio is a clear plexiglass wall that extends floor-to-ceiling, providing fans with a sneak-peek into the on-air action.

The fabrication of the anchor desk and the signature baseball bat and ball mural were produced by Mystic Scenic Studios, Inc. based in Norwood, Mass.