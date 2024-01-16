NBCU Launches New FAST Channels on The Roku Channel

NBCUniversal and Roku have announced the launch of nine new entertainment and sports channels from NBCUniversal’s television and streaming portfolio and the NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution library on The Roku Channel.

The channels join dozens of other NBCU services already available on Roku.

The new FAST channels are:

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features, and much more.

Universal Westerns: Cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws roam the wild west in these series. Get swept away by these classic tales of heroism and family adventure set against scenic frontier backdrops, such as “The Virginian” and “Tales of Wells Fargo” among many others.

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series “American Greed” and “Lockup.”

The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

Made in Chelsea: Follow the lives and loves of the socially elite 20-somethings who live in some of London's most exclusive zip codes.

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Bravo Vault: From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

Lassie: Join Lassie, the Martin family’s beloved canine, and her human animal companions as they embark on adventures. Learn why dogs truly are a man’s best friend in this Emmy®-winning series.

Other NBCUniversal apps and services on Roku include: