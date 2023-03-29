NAB Show: Neoti Announces UHD89 LED Panels in Half Height and Half Width Sizes

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—LED video display provider Neoti has announced that it is now offering its ultra-high definition UHD89 LED Display Series in smaller and more versatile panel sizes with the launch of new half-width and half-height sizes. The company will be showcasing these new products as well as existing solutions at the 2023 NAB Show .

“We’re wholly committed to providing innovative products with world-class support,” explained Aaron Kipfer, Neoti chief technology officer. “This addition to our already capable product lineup will bring even more flexibility to our partners' projects.”

Launched in August 2022, Neoti’s UHD89 LED Display Series has become the panel of choice for end users across industries including broadcast, corporate, retail and higher education, the company said. UHD89’s unique cabinet size and consolidated pixel pitches allow for more flexibility in sizing while simplifying design choices and installation and can be used indoors and outdoors.

In addition to the standard 480x540, the new half sizes are available in 240x540 and 480x270. The new half-size UHD89 panels build on the success of the UHD89 LED Display series by allowing for more creativity with design as well as more accurate retrofits when replacing or upgrading panels and entire walls. The finished product features minor seams giving a smoother appearance at the highest resolution, the company explained.

The new half-width, half height UHD89 panels are now available. Neoti’s standard three-year product and workmanship warranty applies. For information or pricing, contact Neoti at sales@neoti.com or at +1 (877) 356-3684.