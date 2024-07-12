TV Tech's Weekly Product Wrap-Up

Missed any of our recent product news? Here is TV Tech's weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between July 8 and July 12. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday July 12, day by day back to our stories from Monday July 8.

RAI Moves up Launch of DVB-T2 HEVC Broadcasts

The Italian public broadcaster RAI will start broadcasting on Multiplex B in the DVB-T2 HEVC standard on August 28.

France Télévisions Will Use Haivision's Private 5G Video Transmission Ecosystem for Olympics Coverage

It will use the private 5G transmission solution to provide exclusive UHD coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Surfing competition.

VideoAmp Integrates Snap Inc. Ad Inventory

Snap becomes the first digital and social technology platform to integrate its full set of inventory through VideoAmp's cross-platform planning solution.

Fox Sports to Create Virtual Reality Experience for Copa América Final

Fox Sports and YBVR have announced that they will be creating an immersive virtual reality experience for the Copa América Final on Meta Quest, revolutionizing how fans engage with sports broadcasting.

Wimbledon and Hawk-Eye Innovations Extend Tech Agreement

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations have announced a new multi-year agreement that will see Hawk-Eye continue to provide its ball tracking and officiating services at The Championships.

DNEG Group Completes Prime Focus Technologies Acquisition

The DNEG Group has completed acquisition of Prime Focus Technologies. The deal is part of DNEG Group’s expansion into media technology and distribution services,

Ateme To Focus on Maximizing Output, Minimizing Costs At IBC 2024

Ateme will feature technologies pushing the boundaries of transformation, monetization and experience at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam, the company said.

What the Clearhaven Deal Means for Zixi’s Future

In this Q&A Zixi’s John Wastcoat discusses what the Clearhaven Partners investment in Zixi will mean for the company’s strategies and growth

Sports Audio: Can You Hear the Difference?

Technology, expertise and viewer expectations continue to push audio for live sports.

ESPN Taps DP Bryan TWZ Brousseau, hsc.tv to Light Wimbledon Studio

Video production company hsc.tv worked with Director of Photography Bryan TWZ Brousseau to create a unique lighting and set design for ESPN’s player interviews at Wimbledon during the two-week event taking place in the U.K.

German Broadcaster ZDF Adopts Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX

German public broadcaster ZDF is migrating its existing asset management systems onto Avid’s MediaCentral | Cloud UX software platform, the company said.

Media Excel To Showcase New DIVA AI-Powered Encoding Technology at 2024IBC

Media Excel will showcase its new artificial intelligence-based DIVA (Dynamic Intelligent Video Adaptive) encoding technology at the 2024IBC, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

LTN Powers UEFA Championship Fan Zones

LTN said that its LTN Lift playout solution is being used to deliver live and pre-recorded coverage to fan zones across 10 locations in Germany during the UEFA European Football Championship.

July Webinar To Examine State Of NextGen Broadcast Datacasting To Vehicles

A July 25 webinar will examine where things stand with ATSC 3.0 as an over-the-air data and software delivery technology to support the auto industry during a panel discussion organized by the ATSC Automotive Implementation Team (IT8).

Talpa Network Taps Lawo for Broadcast Infrastructure Upgrade

Lawo has announced that it worked with Talpa Network, a leading television and radio broadcaster in the Netherlands, to upgrade Talpa’s broadcast infrastructure.

Ikegami To Introduce Two New Broadcast Monitors at 2024 IBC Show

Ikegami will make the European debut of the 24-inch HLM-2460WA and 18.5-inch HLM-1860WR broadcast-quality monitors at 2024IBC, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center.

Intercoms Adapt to Changing Production Demands

Broadcasting is all about communicating to and with the viewing audience. A big part of making this happen is the ability for production teams, technical crew and on-air talent to communicate with each other.

BBC's Election Coverage Relied on TVU’s Cloud Production Workflows

TVU Network has announced that the BBC’s 2024 U.K. General Election coverage used TVU's cutting-edge cloud platform to manage 369 live feeds from vote counting locations across the UK.

Bitcentral Makes ViewNexa Streaming Platform Available On Samsung TV Plus

Bitcentral is now making its ViewNexa streaming platform available on Samsung Electronics’ Samsung TV Plus, the company said.

Ateliere Acquires Agile Live Cloud-Based Production Platform

Ateliere Creative Technologies has acquired Agile Content’s Agile Live, a live TV production platform that leverages next-generation software architecture and cloud technology to reduce production costs by up to 70%.

Roku Sued by Access Advance HEVC Licensors

Access Advance has announced that HEVC Advance Patent Pool Licensors have filed patent infringement proceedings against Roku for infringing patents essential to the HEVC/H.265 digital video coding standard (HEVC).

Notre Dame Joins Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Consortium

Comcast has announced that The University of Notre Dame has joined the partner consortium for Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech as the program’s first collegiate organization.