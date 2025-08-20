swXtch.io to Debut SRTx Gateway at IBC2025

NEW YORK—swXtch.io has amplified its support for SRT workflows with a new specialized gateway solution primarily targeted at the live event market. To be introduced at IBC 2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam, the new software-based SRTx Gateway from swXtch.io uses the inherent strengths of the SRT transport protocol for robust content protection across public internet and 5G connections, and leverages the company’s networking expertise to enable the highest stream density for an SRT gateway on the market.

Further, swXtch.io allows customers to deploy as many SRTxGateway instances as they like wherever they require—either on-prem or in the cloud. Users are only billed a simple rate per hour for each stream that enters or exits the gateway.

swXtch.io has effectively applied its advanced multicast technology to SRT transport to enable hundreds of broadcast-quality compressed video workflows, such as H.264 or HEVC, through a single cloudSwXtch network. Comparatively, the same volume of high-bandwidth workflows would typically require multiple separate SRT gateways to achieve the same high-quality, low-latency throughput—a substantial reduction of networking infrastructure for large-scale productions like live sports, as well as emerging virtual production workflows, the company said.

swXtch.io’s new SRTx Gateway will also support JPEG-XS, ST 2117-1 (VC-6), and uncompressed ST 2110 workflows—which SwXtch.io says is an “industry first breakthrough,” providing “exceptional value” for remote production, distribution and monitoring operations.

“SRT is the de facto standard for mobile content producers and other REMI operations due its transport reliability and ease of use,” said Brent Yates, CEO, swXtch.io. “We are advancing the possibilities of SRT’s video and audio agnostic capabilities by utilizing our proven technology to carry an array of formats, codecs and resolutions into and through the cloud in numbers never achieved, while also evolving SRT’s point-to-point connectivity into a switched protocol. It is not only highly reliable and efficient operationally, but a simple and effective drop-in replacement for multiple separate, existing SRT gateways.”

swXtch.io will also demonstrate how cloudSwXtch simplifies SRT stream configuration while offering complete observability of SRT streams through its wXcked Eye user interface. wXcked Eye provides users with a network map that populates all stream views and channel views, along with flexible parameters for how each customer configures and looks at their broadcast networks. For a customer sending SRT workflows from cameras, satellite, encoding and other sources into and through cloudSwXtch, wXcked Eye provides complete control to configure and manage the many different protocols and conversions required for reliable, scalable throughput.

The swXtch.io will demonstrate its new SRTx Gateway and other on-prem and cloud innovations from the cloudSwXtch family at Bridge Technologies (Stand 1.A71) and Microsoft (Stand 14.A70) at IBC2025.