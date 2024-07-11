German Broadcaster ZDF Adopts Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX

BURLINGTON, Mass.—German public broadcaster ZDF is migrating its existing asset management systems onto Avid’s MediaCentral | Cloud UX software platform, the company said.

The transition extends the broadcaster’s long relationship with Avid. It provides ZDF with a complete toolset to manage news and program workflows and opens up the possibility of encompassing workflows ranging from ingest to publication., the company said.

The deal with ZDF supports the broadcaster’s complex multi-site configuration. One core media asset system is being located at its headquarters in Mainz and two supporting systems in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

Avid’s MediaCentral | Cloud UX provides ZDF’s production teams with robust remote collaboration enabling them to use the platform’s feature set, which are regularly updated, within a current on-premise model, Avid said.

“Our editorial teams have enthusiastically embraced the new possibilities with Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX in their daily work. This new agreement with our long-term trusted partner Avid future-proofs our production tech, allowing us to accelerate our news and program production workflows,” said ZDF project manager Antje Lang.

