TV Tech’s Top NextGen TV Stories of 2025
3.0 deployments, business plans for NextGen TV, regulatory issues and the sunsetting the current broadcast standard were among our most popular story topics
As the industry is making a major push to transition to NextGen TV and develop new businesses that will fund the next generation of broadcasting, TV Tech’s most popular stories on ATSC 3.0 reflect a heightened interest in the future of broadcasting as well as some uncertainty about its future.
Most of our top stories were related to deployments, regulatory issues, plans to sunset ATSC 1.0 and efforts to use the ATSC 3.0 broadcasts to create new revenues.
Many of these stories were written by our resident ATSC 3.0 experts, Tom Butts (5 stories) and Phil Kurz (8) who have been covering 3.0 from the earliest discussions and standardization through the first deployments and the industry’s current push to transition to 3.0 broadcasts in 2028 and 2030.
Here are the top 20 stories from the first six months of 2025:
- ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?
- Industry Reacts To Future of Television Initiative Report
- EdgeBeam Wireless ATSC 3.0 Datacasting Hits the Ground Running
- Broadcasters Seek ATSC 3.0 Success Beyond the Consumer
- Scripps, Gray, Nexstar, Sinclair Form Powerhouse ATSC 3.0 Wireless Data Delivery Joint Venture
- NAB Publishes Long-Awaited Future of TV Initiative Report
- April Brings Good Omens for ATSC 3.0’s Future
- Brazil Set to Redefine Broadcasting with TV 3.0
- ATSC Promotes New NextGen TV Gear, Expanded Services at CES
- FCC Launches Proceeding on GPS Alternatives
- Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley: EdgeBeam Could Be ‘A Very Significant Expansion of Revenue Opportunities for the Industry’
- NextGen TV Virtual Channels Combine the 'BEST' of OTA, OTT
- 1.0 Sunset, BPS and NextGen Broadcast’s Potential Dominate ATSC Meeting
- Heartland Video Systems Deploys New StatMux Solution for NextGen TV Broadcasts in L.A.
- CES: Broadcasters Highlight New NextGen TV Devices, Features and Programming
- 'Without Victory, There Is No Survival'
- TV Tech Summit: Industry Leaders Tackle Building Audiences With FAST, Streaming, NextGen TV
- ATSC 3.0 Advances on Multiple Fronts in 2024
- KBTC Public TV Launches ATSC 3.0 Virtual Channel KBTC-VC
- GameLoop TV To Bring Interactive, NextGen TV Games to CES 2025
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.