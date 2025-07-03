TV Tech’s Top NextGen TV Stories of 2025

As the industry is making a major push to transition to NextGen TV and develop new businesses that will fund the next generation of broadcasting, TV Tech’s most popular stories on ATSC 3.0 reflect a heightened interest in the future of broadcasting as well as some uncertainty about its future.

Most of our top stories were related to deployments, regulatory issues, plans to sunset ATSC 1.0 and efforts to use the ATSC 3.0 broadcasts to create new revenues.

Many of these stories were written by our resident ATSC 3.0 experts, Tom Butts (5 stories) and Phil Kurz (8) who have been covering 3.0 from the earliest discussions and standardization through the first deployments and the industry’s current push to transition to 3.0 broadcasts in 2028 and 2030.

Here are the top 20 stories from the first six months of 2025: