Grass Valley to Partner with Diversified

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has signed a new, multimillion-dollar strategic partnership agreement with Diversified, a global technology solutions provider.

Grass Valley says it “will leverage Diversified's extensive integration and services expertise to enhance its offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to broadcasters, content creators and media organizations.”

The partnership will enhance the integration of Grass Valley’s media technology to be seamlessly integrated with Diversified solutions and services, expanding both company’s global reach, foster joint innovation, and enhance customer support for both company’s customers. The two companies also said they plan to develop comprehensive training programs.

"This agreement with Diversified illustrates Grass Valley’s commitment to support client needs via our trusted integration and reseller partners, said Tim Banks, Chief Revenue Officer at Grass Valley. “By combining our industry-leading solutions with Diversified's integration expertise, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients."

Steve Stubelt, senior vice president of sales, media and entertainment at Diversified, added, "We are excited to partner with Grass Valley, a leader in live solutions technology. Together, we will broaden our reach and enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge, integrated solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients in the media and entertainment industry."

The two companies have posted a video with more details:

Grass Valley and Diversified discuss innovative solutions to maximize the value of content creation - YouTube Watch On