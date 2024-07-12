Fox Sports to Create Virtual Reality Experience for Copa América Final

CAMPBELL, Calif.—Fox Sports and YBVR have announced that they will be creating an immersive virtual reality experience for the Copa América Final on Meta Quest, revolutionizing how fans engage with sports broadcasting.

More specifically, Fox Sports will bring the Copa América Final to virtual reality (VR) on YBVR's Xtadium platform, which is exclusively available on Meta Quest.

Produced in an immersive 180-degree format, the VR experience will enable fans to experience the excitement and intensity of the match from multiple perspectives within the stadium.

Fox Sports and YBVR said that this groundbreaking collaboration combines cutting-edge VR technology with extensive coverage, providing viewers with unprecedented access to live matches and comprehensive content.

In addition to the Final to be played on Sunday, July 14th (8 PM ET), YBVR's direct-to-consumer platform, Xtadium, available exclusively on Meta Quest, will also showcase the 3rd Place match live in VR.

Also available within the app, and free to all users, are full replays of the Copa América Semifinals - Argentina vs. Canada and Colombia vs Uruguay.

"We are thrilled to team up with Fox Sports and to provide them a platform within Meta Quest to broadcast Copa América to fans in VR," said Hector Prieto, CEO of VBYR. "This opportunity underscores our commitment to innovation in live sports streaming, enhancing viewer engagement and delivering a truly immersive experience."

Within Xtadium, Fox Sports will publish shorter 5-minute highlight packages of the Semifinals, 3rd Place match and the Final providing fans with quick recaps of the tournament's most thrilling moments.

"We're excited to bring our presentation of the Copa América 3rd Place & Finals matches to YBVR and Meta Quest, so fans can enjoy this new, immersive experience from the comfort of their own homes," said Michael Bucklin, senior vice president of digital at Fox Sports. "Through this state-of-the-art VR technology and our determination to be at the forefront of broadcast innovation, this is yet another example of our determination to deliver enhanced, differentiated, world-class viewing experiences to sports fans."

The live VR broadcasts and content offerings will be available for free viewing via Meta Quest and YBVR's direct-to-consumer service Xtadium from July 11th, 2024. Viewers can download Xtadium for free from the Meta Horizon store to access the live VR streams, replays, and highlights.