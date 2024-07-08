Ateliere Acquires Agile Live Cloud-Based Production Platform

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—Ateliere Creative Technologies has acquired Agile Content’s Agile Live, a live TV production platform that leverages next-generation software architecture and cloud technology to reduce production costs by up to 70%.

“Agile Live strategically enhances a broadcaster’s capacity and streamlines the production of live content, substantially enriching the array of real-time entertainment accessible to consumers,” said Dan Goman, CEO and founder of Ateliere Creative Technologies. “With this acquisition, we are revolutionizing the live production content industry to deliver enhanced real-time content directly to consumers. It underscores Ateliere's unwavering commitment to innovation, a hallmark of our reputation in the industry.”

Among the broadcasters using Agile Live is Swedish broadcaster SVT, which relies on the platform for production of major sports events. SVT has reduced how much equipment is needed on site, streamlined workflows and lowered overall production costs, Ateliere said.

"With Ateliere's established portfolio, organizational strength and market presence, the conditions are ideal for the technology and team to expand rapidly and achieve global success,” said Koldo Unanue, Agile Content CEO. “We are eager to explore how our complementary portfolios and capabilities can advance our partnership, leading to the creation of new innovative solutions."

The acquisition includes an experienced team of live production software engineers based in Stockholm, Sweden, who will join Ateliere, the company said.

More information is available on the Ateliere website .