Media Excel To Showcase New DIVA AI-Powered Encoding Technology at 2024IBC

AUSTIN, Texas—Media Excel will showcase its new artificial intelligence-based DIVA (Dynamic Intelligent Video Adaptive) encoding technology at the 2024IBC, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

DIVA encoding’s approach maximizes efficiency by performing real-time analysis of incoming video streams, dynamically adjusting encoding settings and optimizing codec performance. The technology achieves high-quality video while delivering a 20% or better reduction in bandwidth usage for streamed HEVC-encoded video content, the company said.

“Our approach to leveraging AI through cutting-edge deep learning models is very pragmatic,” said Media Excel CEO Narayanan Rajan. “We aim to deliver the best video visual quality while significantly reducing the cost of streaming video at scale. This becomes even more critical as more content owners are streaming directly to consumers, and cloud egress and CDN distribution costs start to dominate TCO.”

The solution ensures more efficient bandwidth usage, enabling reduced bandwidth consumption for both constant and variable bitrate delivery without impacting the end experience for the viewer. The technology leverages proprietary intellectual property developed by Media Excel.

“Our new technology extends the lifespan of current service chains and postpones the need to transition to new codecs. This makes it a highly cost-effective solution for service providers and content owners,” Rajan said.

DIVA encoding will be released for general availability on Media Excel’s Hero platform in the fall. It can be enabled via on-premise Media Excel Hero appliances or in containerized Hero instances in public clouds, the company said.

DIVA encoding enabled Hero systems ensure ease of implementation by seamlessly integrating within existing infrastructures by simply replacing encoders or transcoders. This allows media service providers to enhance their video encoding capabilities without extensive overhauls.

See Media Excel at 2024IBC Stand 1.F51