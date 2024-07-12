France Télévisions Will Use Haivision's Private 5G Video Transmission Ecosystem for Olympics Coverage

PARIS—Haivision Systems Inc. has announced that France Télévisions will provide UHD coverage of the pre- and post-competition activities of the surfing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games using Haivision’s private 5G video transmission ecosystem.

The surfing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place over four days during a 10-day window from July 27 to August 5 from Teahupo'o, Tahiti as part of an initiative to expand the Games across France.

To provide engaging behind-the-scenes coverage and ensure maximum freedom of camera movement, the France Télévisions team will leverage the latest 5G broadcast transmission innovations from Haivision and Obvios. The coverage will include live content such as interviews with the athletes in the Olympic Village and live shots from a boat-based camera.

In Teahupo'o, France Télévisions' field production team will deploy the ultra-low latency Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitters to capture and transmit live contribution streams of pre- and post-event content. The transmitter feeds will be sent over the Obvios private 5G Dome network to Haivision StreamHub receivers located at the post production center at Teahupo'o beach. Fully produced content will be transported to France Télévisions' broadcast production center in Paris for broadcast across its networks using Haivision StreamHub's IP gateway capabilities.

"Utilizing the latest technology including a private 5G cellular network from Obvios and the cellular contribution solutions from Haivision will enable us to provide viewers with unprecedented UHD coverage of the athletes before and after the surfing competition during the Olympic Games,” explained Thierry Jacob, director of overseas resources and development, France Télévisions. “The technology powering the work in Tahiti will revolutionize the way France Télévisions Overseas production teams work and will bring viewers closer to the competitions and the athletes than ever before."

"Haivision is extremely proud to partner with France Télévisions for coverage of the surfing event and its athletes during the Paris 2024 Games,” Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer, Haivision added. “This collaboration showcases innovation combining the Haivision Pro and StreamHub receiver, along with the power of private 5G connectivity from Obvios. Together, we're setting a new standard for how large-scale events are covered and presented to the audience."

"Our private 5G network solution is robust and maintains a perfect signal on the move,” said Nicolas Dallery, vice-president marketing & sales, Obvious. “It eliminates the problems of coverage and saturation of public networks. Thanks to Haivision's mobile video transmitter solutions, the Obvios private 5G Dome network also enables France Télévisions to produce live broadcasts with unrivaled video quality."

