Ateme To Focus on Maximizing Output, Minimizing Costs At IBC 2024

PARIS—Ateme will feature technologies pushing the boundaries of transformation, monetization and experience at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam, the company said today.

Ateme is helping to transform video delivery with infrastructure-neutral solutions that offer a choice between optimized on-premises and scalable cloud-centric options, including SaaS offerings.

The company is tearing down the barriers between on-the-ground and cloud operations, creating seamless, cost-effective workflows. Its integrated approach slashes infrastructure investments and operational costs, the company said.

Ateme’s Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) monetization efforts are focused on AI-managed workflows that take Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) to the next level by ensuring precise ad targeting and increased profits.

The company will also give attendees the opportunity to experience the future of streaming with its low-latency live sports tech and immersive video/audio capabilities. The Gen7 STREAM encoding engine and MV-HEVC advancements showcased on the Apple Vision Pro, deliver high quality for VoD and live applications. These experiences are managed with Ateme’s AI Streaming, using data from player to encoder to drive compute and network optimization.

"In this fiercely competitive industry, enhancing user experience while boosting operational efficiency is non-negotiable," said Rémi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme.

"At IBC 2024, we’re rolling out flexible, hybrid solutions that seamlessly operate across on-premises and cloud environments. With AI, we’re driving superior engagement and cost efficiencies. Our versatile approach empowers content and service providers to conquer challenges with streamlined workflows and groundbreaking business models, perfectly aligned with their financial targets."

Ateme will also participate in various speaking and presentation activities at the IBC Show, including:

IBC Accelerator: Project: Scalable Ultra-Low Latency Streaming for Premium Sports. Goal: Sub-two-second glass-to-glass delay with standard adaptive streaming. Presentation: Sept. 14, 1:30-2:30 p.m. on the Innovation Stage in Hall 3.

5G-MAG Insights: Immersive Video Codecs: Ateme CTO Michael Raulet will present next gen video codecs and new immersive video codecs and methods for capturing and transporting spatial information, with a focus on MV-HEVC. Presentation: Sept. 13, Noon-5 p.m. in meeting room G.106.

SMART-CD: An efficient and sustainable end-to-end video streaming architecture, a French project developing an energy-efficient video streaming solution to help operators and users manage their environmental impact. The paper outlines the project's background, technological challenges and early results along with ongoing optimization strategies. Participants: Ateme, GreenWeb, Motion Spell, Telecom Paris and Viaccess Orca. Presentation: Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-Noon.

See Ateme at IBC 2024 Stand 1.D61.