LTN Powers UEFA Championship Fan Zones

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN said today that its LTN Lift playout solution is being used to deliver live and pre-recorded coverage to fan zones across 10 locations in Germany during the UEFA European Football Championship. LTN Lift is a hosted playout solution that allows channel creators to rapidly scale and uniquely reach cross-platform audiences more efficiently, the company said.

During the tournament, LTN Lift has provided a robust platform for delivering high-quality video and audio feeds to fan zones across the German cities of Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dortmund, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Gelsenkirchen.

“We are delighted and proud to have played a part in delivering a world-class viewing experience for the fans of the European Championship across Germany,” said Sergio Getzel, LTN SVP of Global Business Development. “LTN Lift can be spun up quickly, can be leveraged to create channels integrating LIVE matches and compelling pre-recorded programming to reach cross platform audiences. In this case, LTN Lift’s capabilities were leveraged to create an unforgettable atmosphere for fans to enjoy and celebrate this major sports event.”