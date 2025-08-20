Carr Names a New Special Assistant

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced the appointment of Courtney Cowper as a special assistant in his office. As a special assistant in the Office of Chairman Carr, Courtney Cowper will be responsible for managing administrative operations, scheduling, and travel arrangements for Carr.

Before joining his office, she spent nearly a decade in the technology and telecommunications policy space, most recently managing Honeywell’s Technology Experience Center in Washington, DC, where she led high-profile events, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications initiatives. Prior to that, Cowper served as a director at Glen Echo Group, overseeing creative deliverables, client relations, and major policy gatherings for government, industry, and advocacy partners. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Classics (Latin & Greek), summa cum laude, from Kenyon College.

“I am very pleased that Courtney has agreed to join the FCC as a special assistant in my office,” Carr said in a statement. “Courtney brings a breadth of experience in project and organizational management, including in the tech space, which will serve her well in this role. She will be an instrumental part of our team, working to support the FCC’s work and deliver great results for the American people.”