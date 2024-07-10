July Webinar To Examine State Of NextGen Broadcast Datacasting To Vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A July 25 webinar will examine where things stand with ATSC 3.0 as an over-the-air data and software delivery technology to support the auto industry during a panel discussion organized by the ATSC Automotive Implementation Team (IT8).

The webinar, scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon EDT, will bring together experts from the automotive and broadcast industry to discuss how both spheres are advancing on the goal of leveraging 3.0 to deliver data to vehicles.

Panelists include Dan Teeter, AutoMobility Advisors and a former executive at Nissan and Ford; Tony Rangel, Sinclair Broadcast Group and formerly with Continental and Hitachi; Chip Goetzinger, AutoMobility Advisors and former executive at SiriusXM and Nissan; Roger Lancet, founder of StrategiaNow; and Mark Barrington, chair of ATSC IT8.

Among the topics to be discussed are:

An introduction to automotive over-the-air (OTA) data delivery

The state of connected cars

OTA software updates

A review of end-to-end technology for OTA software updates

Where ATSC 3.0 fits into data delivery for auto

Using ATSC 3.0 to deliver software via OTA

The need for collaboration among the auto and broadcast industries

A Q&A with webinar attendees.

Barrington will discuss the role of the implementation team at the conclusion of the event.

Register to attend online .