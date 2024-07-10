Ikegami To Introduce Two New Broadcast Monitors at 2024 IBC Show

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami will make the European debut of the 24-inch HLM-2460WA and 18.5-inch HLM-1860WR broadcast-quality monitors at 2024IBC, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center.

“Both monitors are optimized for 1920 x 1080 HD, which continues to be the most popular resolution for routine broadcast production and transmission,” said Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist.

“Building on the features and performance of its HLM-2460W predecessor, the 24-inch HLM-2460WA reproduces more accurate dynamics of the source images thanks to a 1920 x 1200 native pixel in-plane switching (IPS) LCD panel with 1,800:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits peak brightness," Hochguertel continued. "It is designed for use in broadcast environments, such as edit suites where a computer-friendly WUXGA display resolution is preferred, and for integration into monitor walls.”

The HLM-2460WA provides picture-in-picture and side-by-side video display, preset and operator-configurable onscreen markers and red, green and yellow tally. It also offers dynamic and static under-monitor display facilities as well as closed caption and vertical interval timecode display, it said.

User-selectable test signals, waveform monitoring and vectorscope display tools, image and test signal mix, dot-by-dot display, and 2x and 4x zoom are included. The monitor provides audio capabilities that include SDI audio de-embedding, eight-channel audio level metering and 5.1 channel surround-sound down-mix output, the company said.

Automatic calibration software that ensures consistent and accurate color reproduction for the life of the monitor is available as an option. The software aligns R/G/B gain levels to exhibit the correct white balance by acquiring real-time measurement data via a choice of colorimeters from JETI Specbos (model 1211-2), Klein Instruments (K10-A) or Konica Minolta (CA-310/CA-410), it said.

The HLM-2460WA can be controlled remotely via Ethernet, RS-485 or GPIO, or directly from its front panel. High dynamic range support is available as an option, including HLG1, HLG2 and S-Log3 HDR EOTF, in addition to conventional gamma, it said.

The HLM-1860WR is the successor to the HLM-1760WR. It is a 1920 x 1080-pixel native HD multi-format monitor with a larger 18.5-inch IPS LCD panel. It fits within the same 19-inch rack-width, 7U-high housing as its predecessor, the company said.

The new monitor has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits peak brightness, allowing it to reproduce clear images even in outdoor environments. Features include user-definable reference marker lines or boxes that can be created using a USB mouse, eight channels of SDI-embedded audio metering and seamless tally integration. The HLM-1860WR requires 48 watts of mains power or 43.2 watts of 12-volt DC battery power. The monitor’s width, height and depth measurements are 17.3 x 11.85 x 3.15 inches (440 x 301 x 80 mm).

See Ikegami at 2024IBC Stand 12.A31.