Marshall Electronics to Show New PTZ Camera at IBC2025

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics will highlight several new products at IBC2025, including the CV612 PTZ camera, RCP Plus camera controller and VMV-402-3GSH switcher, and will showcase its new CV355-27X-IP and CV355-27X-ND3 cameras during the show.

“Our products are being deployed in a range of applications from news to sports, to education, house of worship, courtrooms and more,” said Robert Ramos, West Coast regional sales manager at Marshall Electronics. “Marshall offers various benefits to the market, including the ability to easily mix and match any of our cameras, camera control via a reliable PTZ controller and free Marshall software or control via a variety of third-party software and hardware platforms.”

The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to track, follow and frame presenters automatically using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers.

With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who the prime subject is and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot. Equipped with 12x optical and a 15x digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1-millimeter to 49.2-mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920x1080, 1280x720 down to 640x480.

The RCP Plus Camera Controller is designed to enhance production capabilities and streamline workflow for professionals in the broadcast and AV industries. This advanced controller empowers users to seamlessly mix and match serial and IP camera control, allowing for customized configurations where both types can be easily programmed to adjacent buttons.

The Marshall VMV-402-3GSH is a four-input, auto-scaling seamless switch designed to become a reliable part of any infrastructure. It can be used in edit rooms, boardrooms and lecture halls. It also can be used as an auxilliary input for existing production switches. A simple command structure allows easy integration with Crestron, other control surfaces and automation systems via Ethernet or RS232. The switcher accepts four 3GSDI sources. Inputs 1 and 2 also accept HDMI.

The Marshall Electronics CV355-27X-IP optical zoom IP (HEVC/SRT) camera is a compact, yet powerful full-HD camera designed for IP-based workflows. Featuring a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor, the CV355-27X-IP captures crystal-clear video up to 1920x1080 at 60 frames per second, delivering image performance across all standard HD formats with output up to 1080p60 and 720p60. Its 27x optical zoom (5.5~150mm) provides a versatile 60-degree angle of view.

The CV355-27X-ND3 NDI version uses a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video up to 1920x1080 at 60 fps with support for all HD formats. The straightforward design, ease of use and NDI capabilities make this camera a valuable tool for a variety of broadcast and professional A/V requirements.

See Marshall Electronics at IBC2025 Stand 11.C28.

More information is available on the company’s website.