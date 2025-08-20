Viant and Wurl Partner on Scene-Level CTV Targeting and Measurement

IRVINE, Calif.— CTV and programmatic ad provider Viant Technology Inc. has announced a new integration of its DSP with Wurl that provides advertisers with scene-level CTV targeting and measurement

The two companies are billing the integration as the first time a DSP has delivered scene-level contextual intelligence across Connected Television (CTV). This is being made possible by IRIS.TV’s IRIS_ID and Wurl BrandDiscovery’s unique streaming signals and proprietary scene identification technologies. Those solutions allow advertisers to align messaging with on-screen context in real time, driving stronger engagement and outcomes, the companies reported.

The solution also features the integration of Viant’s new Open Real Time Bidding (oRTB) with Wurl, which provides premium Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) inventory from top publishers.

The companies said that this partnership marks the first time Wurl’s BrandDiscovery-enabled supply is available via direct oRTB in a DSP.

By combining this supply with Viant’s Household ID and identity graph, which provides 95% of coverage of U.S. adults 18+, advertisers achieve greater reach, relevance, and efficiency in the fastest-growing digital advertising channel: CTV, the companies reported.

“As the first DSP to offer scene-level targeting and measurement capabilities, we are powering a new generation of privacy-safe, contextually relevant advertising that benefits the entire ecosystem,” said Tom Wolfe, senior vice president of business development at Viant. “The partnership with Wurl helps fulfill our mission to drive meaningful outcomes for our advertisers, and across the CTV landscape by addressing persistent challenges like fragmented targeting, limited measurement and lack of content transparency.”

Through its integration with IRIS.TV, Wurl’s proprietary BrandDiscovery segments, which classify each scene’s emotional tone and thematic context, are now assigned IRIS_IDs at the scene level.

With every Wurl impression IRIS-enabled, advertisers gain a new level of precision, aligning creative with narrative moments that drive stronger engagement and results. These signals are fully actionable in the Viant DSP via the company’s newly launched IRIS-enabled Content Report and Pre-bid Targeting solution.

“Wurl’s mission includes unlocking greater value for both publishers and advertisers in the streaming ecosystem,” said Ria Madrid, VP of Advertising Partnerships at Wurl. “With BrandDiscovery and IRIS IDs enabled across the Wurl footprint and fully integrated into Viant’s DSP, a biddable contextual solution is now activated at unbelievable scale. Advertisers can reach streaming audiences while also aligning their creative with relevant content. Contextual relevance has been proven to drive results – better campaign performance and ROAS for advertisers, and incremental revenue for publishers.”