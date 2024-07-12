VideoAmp Integrates Snap Inc. Ad Inventory

NEW YORK—VideoAmp has announced a wide-ranging collaboration with Snap Inc. that will see the social technology platform integrate its first-party data, video, and augmented reality (AR) inventory into VideoAmp’s cross-platform planning solution.

The integration will enable advertisers to make strategic budget allocations to efficiently reach audiences across linear TV, streaming and digital platforms.

In addition to leveraging VideoAmp's big data and tech engine VALID, Snap Inc. gains the ability to independently run supplemental measurement and planning alongside its core advertising. As AR adoption grows, VideoAmp's existing video planning capabilities will also offer a valuable solution for advertisers looking to explore and test new AR formats, the companies said.

“This should be seen as a game-changing moment for the industry and cross-platform planning,” said Pete Bradbury, chief commercial and growth officer, VideoAmp. “We have the opportunity to meet consumers at every touchpoint and enrich the planning process by offering a more holistic solution across premium video and digital platforms. Now clients can have the insights they need to more effectively allocate their budgets to reach their target audiences and achieve stronger, better business outcomes. And that’s exciting.”

“At Snap, we help advertisers reach more than 800 million people on Snapchat every month and we’re excited to maximize the impact of their video campaigns with a comprehensive suite of video planning tools,” said Alexander Dao, global head of agency development & sales partnerships, Snap Inc. “VideoAmp’s planner is already familiar to many agencies and gives us an opportunity to provide advertisers with more choices to plan and measure across our video and first-to-market AR formats.”

The companies also reported that Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has been using VideoAmp and Snap Inc.’s recent integration.

“How consumers engage with TV and video content is more fluid and diverse than ever as they traverse a rich media ecosystem,” said Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer, Omnicom Media Group. “Whether linear TV, streaming environments like CTV, social platforms like Snap or all of the above. What matters to us is understanding these complex consumption dynamics and reacting with smart decisions. Gaining visibility into Snap’s in-platform video consumption strongly supports our mission of holistic cross-channel video planning.”