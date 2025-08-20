Sling TV Launches Sling Select

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has launched a new offering called Select that provides a package of cable channels for $19.99 a month.

The mix of channels includes Fox News, National Geographic, GRIT, NFL Network, FX, FS1, METV, Game Show Network, Heroes & Icons, Lifetime Movie Network and Vice. It also features specific 4K content across Fox and FS1.

In select markets, subscribers will also receive local broadcast channels ABC, NBC and Fox. A nominal surcharge applies based on local channel availability: $5 per month for markets with one or two local channels, and $10 per month for markets with all three.

"Sling Select is perfect for customers who want a streamlined, cost-effective way to enjoy the channels they love," said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product and operations, Sling TV. "With the freedom to choose what you watch and how much you pay, Sling continues to lead the way in TV that works for real people."

In addition to the launch of Select, Sling TV continues to offer Sling Extras, curated add-on channel packages that let viewers tailor their channel lineups by interests and genres. Sling Select Extra packages include:

Sports Extra – for the ultimate sports fan (includes NFL Red Zone, Big Ten Network, FS2 and more).

News Extra – for expanded global and national news coverage (includes Newsmax, NewsNation, Fox Business and more).

Entertainment Extra – featuring popular entertainment networks (includes Paramount Network, CMT and more).

Hollywood Extra – offering blockbuster movies and Hollywood favorites (includes FXX, FXM and more).

Lifestyle Extra – covering home, food and travel content (includes Hallmark Channel, UPtv and more).

Heartland Extra – with westerns, outdoor adventures and classic Americana (includes INSP, Great American Family and more).

Kids Extra – packed with family-friendly programming (includes NickToons, TeenNick and more).

Latino Extra – providing top channels in Spanish (includes Nat Geo Mundo, beIN Sports, History en Espanol and more).

For more information about Sling TV and Sling Select, visit Sling.com .