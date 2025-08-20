Rise Academy Revives 4K Charity Run for IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM— Rise Academy , the charity dedicated to delivering practical media technology experiences, careers resources and sharing work experience opportunities for young people in media technology, is bringing back a beloved industry tradition at this year’s IBC with, a 4k charity run (or walk) designed to empower the next generation of media and technology talent by supporting inclusion and opportunity.

Taking place at 7.30am on Saturday, Sept. 13 during the 2025 IBC Show (Sept. 12-15) in Amsterdam, the fun run will unite IBC attendees as they compete for a good cause.

Originally launched as the 4K 4Charity Fun Run hosted by AWS Elemental in 2014, the 4K Fun Run was held during NAB, IBC and SMPTE gatherings until 2020, when the shows were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, (nevertheless, three “virtual” fun runs were held in place of NAB, IBC and SMPTE that year). Rise Academy said it “is honoured to continue the legacy with renewed energy and the same mission to create a meaningful, positive impact.”

This year’s event introduces the Sam Blackman Medal, named in tribute to AWS Elemental co-founder Sam Blackman. Presented to the participant who best embodies community, inclusion, and purpose, not just speed, the medal honours his inspiring commitment to harnessing technology for positive change.

Beyond athletic achievement, Race 4 the Future celebrates creativity and camaraderie. Awards include:

Best Fancy Dress (expect themed costumes and playful vibes)

(expect themed costumes and playful vibes) Most Enthusiastic Runner

Best Team Theme

Top Social Post (so get tagging!)

With an affordable entry fee of just £25, every participant directly supports Rise Academy’s programs, which are dedicated to underrepresented young people. Proceeds fund vital initiatives, including mentorship, training, work placements, and industry exposure, designed to dismantle barriers and amplify diverse talent in media tech.

“The 4K 4Charity Fun Run began as a simple idea, to bring people together across our industry in support of equity and inclusion. What grew from that was a global community effort that raised millions and made a lasting impact. The Rise Academy Run 4 the Future continues that legacy, honouring Sam Blackman’s vision and inviting all of us to support the next generation of innovators in media technology,” said Laura Barber, Co-Founder, 4K 4Charity Fun Run.

Andy Beale, Co-Chair of Rise Academy, said: “Race 4 the Future is about far more than covering 4K. It’s about covering the distance between where our industry is today and the truly inclusive future we know it can become. Every step, every laugh, every shared moment brings us closer to a media tech sector where talent from all backgrounds can thrive.”

Businesses and brands are invited to sponsor key event elements—including medals, water stations and race bibs—offering meaningful visibility and alignment with Rise Academy’s mission.