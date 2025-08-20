Live Media Group Debuts New IP-based REMI Production Truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Live Media Group has launched its latest mobile production unit, the MU-28 , which is a SMPTE 2110-7 IP-based truck built specifically for remote REMI production.

The company said that the unit offers a high level system compatibility, seamless integration, and futureproof technology that allows the MU-28 to provide clients with a flexible, high-performance broadcast infrastructure that can be tailored to their individual needs.

“Our new production truck is a testament to how we’re delivering on our partners’ needs while pushing the flexibility of today’s broadcast technology,” said Michael Sullivan, president of Live Media. “It’s evident that this industry is continuing to evolve, and this truck focuses on that evolution being built from the ground up with REMI production in mind. This achievement reflects the skill and dedication of our team, and our commitment to delivering tailored broadcast solutions for our partners.”

Designed to support large-scale remote production while reducing setup and operating costs, MU-28 features ARISTA cloud networking infrastructure, an EVS Strada router, and a Cerebrum routing and control system. The unit can be directly integrated into client facilities, which reduces the need for additional equipment and setup time. Multiple trucks in the company’s fleet now feature the EVS Strada with Cerebrum control, which also allows MU-28 to combine its capabilities with others in the fleet on larger productions, the company explained.

“This truck is built to quickly power up and go, but it also complements the growth of remote studios becoming more prevalent,” explained Ryan Jones, senior vice president of iInternal operations at Live Media and a key leader on the MU-28 build project. “We’re recognizing the future of the industry and producing a good product to showcase that.”

That makes the MU-28 is more than just a REMI truck. It is configured as scalable hub for a variety of production needs. The truck’s layout also allows for clients to reduce other costs associated with broadcast leading to a unit that supports both large-scale remote workflows but also other support needs.

“In our conversations with our partners on this truck, we took a holistic approach on a production and challenged our team to solve not only the technical challenges but other challenges that many broadcasters face,” Sullivan continued: ”The team really delivered on these objectives, and we’re excited to have this truck join the rest of our fleet.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors