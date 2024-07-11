Wimbledon and Hawk-Eye Innovations Extend Tech Agreement

LONDON—The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations have announced a new multi-year agreement that will see Hawk-Eye continue to provide its ball tracking and officiating services at The Championships.

In addition to providing data tracking and officiating services at The Championships using its player and ball tracking technology, the Hawk-Eye solutions will also be used for officiating systems and to power advanced performance analytics solutions.

Hawk-Eye first debuted at The Championships in 2007, and each year has brought improvements, efficiencies and innovations to their services. This year during the tournament, which will end on Sunday July 14, players, media and fans saw new bounce visualizations on replays, modernized broadcast, live augmented reality views and other innovative applications of player and ball tracking data to enhance fans’ viewing experience, the company reported.

Looking ahead, the collaboration will continue to explore how Hawk-Eye’s ever-evolving technology can further amplify the use of player and ball tracking information before, during and after The Championships, increasing the overall engagement and dialogue as records are broken on the historic grass courts.

“I am delighted to extend our collaboration with Hawk-Eye,” said Bill Jinks, technology director at the All England Club. “Since 2007, Hawk-Eye has delivered line-calling to the high standard expected at The Championships and has evolved their solution to fit the unique needs of the only Grand Slam played on grass. I am looking forward to working with Hawk-Eye on future innovations.”

The Championships are staged from 1 to 14 July 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club and the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semi-finals are set to produce historic moments once again through the weekend.