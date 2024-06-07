J:COM Taps Brightcove for New Streaming Service

BOSTON—Brightcove has announced that J:COM Co., Ltd., Japan’s largest cable TV company, is using Brightcove technologies to power J:COM’s newest streaming service, Ikimono Watch (“Animal Watch”).

The service plans to broadcast content from across Japan’s zoos and aquariums.

“J:COM is Japan's biggest and most respected cable company. We’re honored to collaborate closely with them on this new venture to provide a high-quality and engaging streaming experience for viewers across Japan,” said Chiyo Yanagita, country manager, Brightcove Japan. “J:COM’s decision to choose Brightcove is a testament to our platform’s reliability, security, and ability to scale and grow with the service.”

The new streaming app, Ikimono Watch, works with J:COM set-top boxes and was built with Brightcove’s Android software development kit (SDK). Brightcove’s Video Cloud securely houses all of the video content sourced from zoos and aquariums across Japan, and the Video Cloud API is integrating with the app’s content management system (CMS) to retrieve content and ensure a smooth, efficient viewing experience.

“By choosing Brightcove's platform, we were able to ensure a smooth launch for our ‘Ikimono Watch’ project. The company’s experience in video distribution and handling various types of content has contributed greatly to the efficient and successful introduction of our new streaming service. Video Cloud is indispensable to the strategy of Ikimono Watch, and we look forward to its future growth,” explained Masaki Uchiyama, J:COM General Manager, Next Gen. Platform Development Department, Service Planning Division.

J:COM joins a roster of media companies that rely on Brightcove to power their streaming capabilities, including Acun Medya, AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Canela Media, LIXIL Corporation, MotoAmerica, NHL, One31, REELZ, SBT TV, SHISEIDO, SKY Mexico, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Wacoal and Yahoo.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com .