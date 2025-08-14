Hisense Launches Hisense Channels Free Streaming Service

PHILADELPHIA and SUWANEE, Ga.—Hisense and Xumo, the streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, have announced the launch of Hisense Channels, a new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service featuring over 200 channels for Hisense Smart TVs.

For the offering, Hisense selected Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo, to power and monetize the initial set of channels in the new service.

The launch builds on the ongoing collaboration between Xumo and Hisense, which includes the development of Hisense Xumo TVs powered by Xumo’s operating system.

The two companies reported that Hisense Channels is beginning its rollout on August 14 on Hisense Google TVs, with more to come. When launched, the service will be easily discoverable right from the operating system’s homepage, offering viewers convenient access to content from Scripps, Radial Entertainment, Stingray, and other leading publishers.

“The launch of Hisense Channels underscores our shared commitment to delivering a seamless, high-quality entertainment experience that meets the evolving expectations of today’s TV audiences,” said Stefan Van Engen, vice president, content partnerships, acquisition, distribution and experience, Xumo. “Through strategic collaborations like this, Xumo is making it easier for consumers to find and enjoy all the premium FAST content that’s out there today, while also giving content owners and advertisers more ways to reach new audiences.”

“Hisense Channels represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver premium, accessible entertainment to every household in America,” said David Gold, president of Hisense USA. “By partnering with Xumo Enterprise, we’re not only expanding the content offerings on our smart TVs, but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation and value by unlocking a world of premium content that’s free, seamless, and built right into the TVs our customers already love.”

With the debut of Hisense Channels, Xumo's enterprise business now powers more than 2,000 FAST channels across 30+ entertainment platforms and streaming services worldwide.

In addition to Hisense, Xumo’s enterprise partnerships include other major OEMs, smart TV operating systems, pay-TV providers, and ad-supported streaming apps, powering FAST experiences that drive engagement and monetization across the connected TV landscape.