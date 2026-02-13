ESPN’s Audiences for College Basketball On Track for Major Growth

ESPN is reporting that its coverage of women’s and men’s college basketball is delivering significant year-over-year audience growth this season. Through Feb. 9, women’s college basketball games across ESPN networks are up 33% year-over-year and on pace for the sport’s best audience in 17 year while men’s college basketball viewership is up 25% compared to last season and is on pace for its most-watched season in 11 years.

ESPN networks have aired nine of the 20 most-watched women’s games across all networks this season, including five of the top 10 and three of the top four. Three games have topped one million viewers.

The most-watched game of the season across all networks — South Carolina’s win over Tennessee on Feb. 8 — averaged 1.5 million viewers and peaked at 2.1 million. The Feb. 1 top-10 showdown between Oklahoma and Texas averaged 1.1 million viewers, while December’s Jimmy V Classic Cy-Hawk rivalry matchup delivered 1.0 million viewers.

In the season through Feb. 9, ESPN networks have televised 12 games averaging more than 500,000 viewers — four more than at this point last season — and account for 19 of the top 20 games on cable.

Overall, ESPN networks represent nearly half (48%) of all women’s college basketball live minutes watched this season, more than any other network group.

In terms of men’s basketball, ESPN networks have televised 10 of the top 20 most-watched men’s college basketball games across all networks this season, including three telecasts eclipsing two million viewers.

The first Duke–North Carolina matchup of the season — a 71–68 Tar Heel buzzer-beating victory on Feb. 7 — averaged 3.5 million viewers and peaked at 4.8 million in the closing minutes. The game ranks as ESPN’s most-watched men’s college basketball telecast since Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game in 2022 and the second-most watched since 2019. Across all networks, it stands as the third-most watched game of the season and the top game that did not benefit from an NFL game lead in.

On Jan. 31, Kentucky at Arkansas and BYU at Kansas delivered ESPN’s second- and third-most watched games of the season to date. The telecasts were the two most-watched sporting events of the day across all networks.

The Big Monday franchise — a cornerstone of ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage since 1987 — is also off to a strong 2026 campaign. The Feb. 9 Arizona at Kansas game (1.8M) and Jan. 26 doubleheader featuring Arizona at BYU (1.8M) and Louisville at Duke (1.7M) marked the three most-watched Monday men’s college basketball games on any network in seven years. Through the first three weeks of Big Monday, games are averaging 1.5 million viewers, up 81% YoY.

The 86 games on ESPN alone are averaging 969,000 viewers, up 12% year-over-year and on pace for its best audience in six years.

Overall, ESPN networks account for 45% of all men’s college basketball live minutes watched this season — the largest share of any network group. ESPN also represents the top 19 games on cable, and 29 of the top 30.