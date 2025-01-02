Gray Media’s General Manager in Anchorage Retires

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that longtime KTUU and KYES general manager Nancy Johnson will retire on Jan. 3.

Johnson joined KTUU, Gray’s NBC affiliate in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1981. While at KTUU, she served in a variety of leadership roles including director of marketing, programming director and general sales manager. As GM, she expanded local news to more than 22 hours of content each week, encouraged the development and production of original programming and crafted one of the most influential media organizations in Alaska.

Under her stewardship, Alaska’s News Source and its journalists won numerous industry accolades including the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Award, Alaska Broadcaster’s Association (ABA) Goldies, and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Emmy Awards. In 2021, the Northwest Chapter of NATAS recognized Nancy with one of its most prestigious career honors, induction into the Silver Circle. In November of that year, she accepted the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s Gold Pan Award for Business Excellence on behalf of KTUU and KYES.

“Over four decades, Nancy helped build a powerful news brand, mentored countless young professionals, and made a true impact in the Anchorage community,”Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “We are grateful for Nancy’s years of service and wish her the very best on her retirement.”