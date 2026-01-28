Daniel Finn Joins LABF in Philanthropy Role

NEW YORK—Daniel Finn, a retired veteran media executive, has been named director of philanthropy and strategic partnerships at the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

The new role calls for Finn to lead LABF’s fundraising initiatives and cultivate strategic relationships with partners, donors, and industry leaders to advance its mission of preserving, honoring and celebrating the history of U.S. broadcasting, the foundation said.

“Dan’s passion for broadcasting and his heart for service make him the perfect person to lead this important work,” LABF Board Co-Chair Deborah Parenti said. “He understands the power of this industry and the responsibility we have to preserve its legacy for future generations.”

LABF Executive Director Mary Collins added: “Dan’s experience, credibility, and passion for broadcasting make him an incredible addition to our leadership team. “His ability to build strong relationships across the industry will be invaluable as we expand our philanthropic reach and strengthen our partnerships.”

Finn was most recently senior vice president, regional market manager for Beasley Media Group’s New Jersey cluster. He has also held senior leadership roles at Greater Media, where he was widely respected for his strategic vision, team leadership and commitment to community engagement, LABF said.

Finn has been recognized throughout his career for building meaningful partnerships and mentoring future industry leaders, LABF said.

“Broadcasting has given me so much, and this role allows me to pay it forward,” Finn said. “I’m excited to work with partners who share our passion for preserving history and honoring the people who helped build this incredible industry. Together, we can truly make a difference.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Added LABF Co-Chair Dave “Chachi” Denes: “Dan is a natural connector. He builds relationships with authenticity and purpose, and that’s exactly what LABF needs as we continue to grow our impact.”

The LABF is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to honor remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers and journalists who have brought the electronic arts into prominence in the U.S. It also supports the Library of American Broadcasting, an extensive collection of historical documents, professional papers, oral and video histories, books, scripps and photographs housed at the University of Maryland.

For more on the organization, visit its website.