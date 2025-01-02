Gray Television is Now Officially Gray Media, Inc.
Name change takes effect Jan. 1
ATLANTA—The board of directors for Gray Television Inc. has unanimously voted to change the company’s name to Gray Media, Inc. effective Jan. 1.
Up until now, the boilerplate on the company’s press releases read: “Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc.” Gray said the board’s action “aligns the company’s formal name with the widespread practice over the past few years of referring to the company as “Gray Media” or simply “Gray” both internally and externally.”
Executive chairman Hilton H. Howell explained: “Over the past decade, Gray has grown into new geographic and business markets, while also expanding content and product offerings for our loyal viewers. Our reach has diversified beyond local media, and we’re investing time and resources into new business models and technologies — more now than at any other time in the company’s 127-year history. With this growth and change, formally updating the company’s name to Gray Media, Inc. reflects our ongoing transformation and continued desire to lead the way in traditional and new media, alongside our leading broadcast stations.”
The name change does not affect the company’s trading symbols, its CUSIPs, nor the rights of its security holders, the company said. The company anticipates that its common stock and Class A common stock will begin trading under its new name on Jan. 10.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.