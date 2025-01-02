Gray Television is Now Officially Gray Media, Inc.

ATLANTA—The board of directors for Gray Television Inc. has unanimously voted to change the company’s name to Gray Media, Inc. effective Jan. 1.

Up until now, the boilerplate on the company’s press releases read: “Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc.” Gray said the board’s action “aligns the company’s formal name with the widespread practice over the past few years of referring to the company as “Gray Media” or simply “Gray” both internally and externally.”

Executive chairman Hilton H. Howell explained: “Over the past decade, Gray has grown into new geographic and business markets, while also expanding content and product offerings for our loyal viewers. Our reach has diversified beyond local media, and we’re investing time and resources into new business models and technologies — more now than at any other time in the company’s 127-year history. With this growth and change, formally updating the company’s name to Gray Media, Inc. reflects our ongoing transformation and continued desire to lead the way in traditional and new media, alongside our leading broadcast stations.”

The name change does not affect the company’s trading symbols, its CUSIPs, nor the rights of its security holders, the company said. The company anticipates that its common stock and Class A common stock will begin trading under its new name on Jan. 10.