Fujifilm’s New Portable, Lightweight 4K Broadcast Lens Features 30x Zoom

VALHALLA, NY—Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division has launched its new Fujinon LA30x7.8BRM 4K broadcast zoom lens (“LA30x7.8”), and will showcase it at the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.

LA30x7.8 is a portable zoom lens for 2/3-inch sensor broadcast cameras. It boasts a highest-in-class 30x zoom, covering the focal range from 7.8mm-234mm and its compact (190mm), lightweight (1.7kg) design enables high mobility and versatility for production. When receiving auto focus commands from the camera, the lens shows minimal focus breathing and operates quietly, made possible by the rear focus mechanism design2. LA30x7.8 also features a newly developed drive unit with high resolution 16-bit encoders designed for extremely accurate position detection and control in virtual and remote production, helping to streamline production operations.

“In recent years, due to the rapid expansion of video streaming platforms, the amount of video content, such as news, documentaries, sports, music concerts being produced have increased,” said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “As a result, there is a growing demand for equipment that can streamline filming operations without compromising on image quality or functionality within limited production budgets.”

A newly developed drive unit for the LA30x7.8 features high resolution 16-bit encoders for extremely accurate position detection of zoom, focus and iris in virtual and remote production, which contributes to the streamlining of production operations. The lens achieves maximum speed of 1.0 sec and minimum speed of 120 sec when zooming from wide to tele end. This versatile range helps to capture a fast-moving subject during live sport broadcast, while enabling ultra-slow zooms during live music to deliver creative capture of the footage.

By utilizing the latest optical simulation technology and suppressing various types of aberrations, the lens achieves 4K optical performance across the entire zoom range. In addition, Fujifilm’s unique multi-layer coating "HT-EBC (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating)" boasts high light transmittance and accurate color reproduction.

A single button on the lens provides electronic flange back adjustment. The system provides faster and more efficient adjustment as compared to the manual process. The macro function allows for closer than M.O.D. focus up to 5cm from the front of the lens by sliding the unique focus ring forward. It enables the operator to film the extreme close-ups without letting go of their focusing hand. When receiving auto focus commands from the camera, the lens shows minimal focus breathing and quiet operation which is made possible by the rear focus mechanism design.

The Fujinon LA30x7.8 is available for order now at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $7,299. Initial orders of LA30x7.8 are expected to begin shipping to customers by the end of October 2025.

Fujifilm will be in Stand 12.B20 in the RAI Amsterdam.

