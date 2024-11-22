Fox, Hulu Renew Content Deal

The Disney-Fox deal keeps new episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ and other shows available on Hulu on a next-day basis.

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have renewed a multi-year content distribution agreement that will keep in-season streaming rights for Fox’s programming slate on Disney’s Hulu streaming service for the next four years.

If advertising is included, the deal is valued at more than $1.5 billion, Deadline reported, citing anonymous sources.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fox primetime entertainment programming—ranging from “The Masked Singer,” “The Floor” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Next-Level Chef” to “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Animal Control,” and the new Fox fall dramas, “Rescue: HI-Surf” and “Murder in a Small Town”—will continue to stream on Hulu one day after airing on Fox.

The agreement also allows Hulu to stream out-of-season episodes of key Fox unscripted programs and includes an extension of the successful, expansive marketing alliance established in 2023.

Disney’s 20th Television produces a number of shows for Fox, including “The Simpsons.”

The agreement will provide Hulu with a secure source of highly profitable content as Disney is looking to boost subscribers and improve its streaming profits by bundling it with its other streaming services, Disney+ and ESPN+.

“The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits and out-of-season episodes of key Fox titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers,” Hulu General Manager Lauren Tempest said. “Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch, when they want to watch them.”

Added Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade: “Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results. Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.”