Hulu Launches on Disney+

BURBANK, Calif.—The Walt Disney Company has officially launched Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. in a move that brings together the extensive Disney+ and Hulu libraries in one place for Disney Bundle subscribers.

The offering highlights an industry-wide trend towards bundling content that will make it easier for subscribers to find content and improve the value of streaming apps for fickle consumers who continue to regularly add and drop services at alarming rates.

Disney said that the new experience offers is a seamless showcase of the value of the Disney Bundle that allows Bundle subscribers (or those who hold subscriptions to both standalone apps) to stream extensive Hulu content, including favorites like Grey’s Anatomy, Only Murders in the Building, Poor Things and The Bear, directly in the Disney+ app. Bundle plans are available starting at $9.99/month, while Disney+ and Hulu each remain available as standalone offerings.



“The collective power of Disney+ and Hulu – outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities – is transformative,” said Joe Earley, president of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “Today’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle.”

Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN added, “This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch – one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking. That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future.”

With the launch, subscribers can see the full Hulu on Disney+ experience which includes Hulu titles integrated in recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney+. That will make it easier, Disney reported, for subscribers to discover thousands of general entertainment titles and explore the impressive breadth and depth of Hulu and Disney+ content via a more personalized experience – without having to move between apps.

For standalone Disney+ subscribers, Hulu content merchandised across Disney+ will now come with expanded upsell options across additional devices, making it more convenient to upgrade their subscription to the Bundle starting at only $2/month more.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As part of the launch, Disney has also started a “360-degree marketing campaign” including out-of-home placements, custom broadcast and digital spots, cross-branded social media posts, bi-coastal experiential stunts, including on-site activations at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, and more throughout the coming days and weeks.

The roll out also features refreshed branding for Disney+, including a refined logo, color palette, and orchestral mnemonic created by Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. This evolution blends Hulu’s signature green into the legacy Disney+ blue, creating a premium and elevated feel to welcome Hulu on Disney+ and mark a new chapter in storytelling for the streaming service.