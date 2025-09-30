[UPDATED] FCC Approves Review of Broadcast Ownership Rules

WASHINGTON—The FCC today voted to seek public comment on whether to retain, modify, or eliminate several longstanding broadcast ownership regulations in light of the dramatic shifts in the modern media landscape.

At its monthly meeting, the commission voted 3-0 to adopt a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to look at local television rules that limit the number of television stations a single entity can own in a local market as well as the dual network rule that prohibits a merger between any of the top four national broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC). Also up for review is the local radio ownership rule that imposes caps on the number of radio stations one entity can own in a local market.

TV broadcast ownership rules currently restrict one station group from owning TV stations that reach more than 39% of U.S. TV households (the so-called “UHF discount” and duopoly rules allow for higher thresholds).

These restrictions have been under fire by broadcasters for years, who have claimed that they prevent them from effectively competing with high tech companies, particularly those that have launched streaming services that are now bidding for lucrative professional sports rights. In addition, associations like the NAB have said that not updating ownership rules threatens the integrity of local journalism.

A major catalyst for the review's current direction was a July 2025 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. In that ruling, the court vacated the FCC's "Top-Four Prohibition," which had barred a single company from owning two of the top four television stations in the same market. Crucially, the court's decision also asserted that the statutory mandate for the quadrennial review is inherently deregulatory in nature, a legal interpretation that will heavily influence the current proceeding.

The NPRM approved does not propose specific rule changes. Instead, it poses a broad range of questions to the public and industry stakeholders. The commission is seeking extensive input on how the proliferation of streaming services, online video platforms, and other digital media should affect its analysis of competition, localism, and viewpoint diversity—the traditional pillars of its ownership regulations.

Carr noted the court’s July decision in his comments after the vote.

“We are guided by the court’s decision here,” he said. “And we intend to take a fresh approach to competition by examining the broader media marketplace, rather than treating broadcast radio and television as isolated markets. Our primary goal is to promote investment in local broadcasters who provide trusted news and information vital to the communities they serve. We will also consider whether public safety, national security, and other public interest goals should be part of this review process. If we determine that any rule no longer serves the public interest, we will fulfill our statutory duty to modify or eliminate those rules.”

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez (Image credit: FCC)

Commissioner Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat on the commission, criticized the FCC for its actions against Jimmy Kimmel after pressure from FCC Chairman Carr prompted ABC to pre-empt the late night talk show for several days before he returned last week.

She called ABC owner Disney’s move “a new low of corporate capitulation that put the foundation of the First Amendment in danger.”

Indeed, prior to the vote, protestors could be heard shouting “fire the censorship czar!” in the online live stream of the meeting several times before audio went dead for about 30 seconds.

Gomez acknowledged the challenges currently facing the broadcast industry but criticized the motives behind the industry’s calls for changes.

“The commission requires locally licensed broadcasters to serve their communities of license in the public interest,” she said. “The key principles underlying this statement remain localism, viewpoint diversity and competition. Financial gains for corporate giants is not a basis to abandon our, and broadcasters’, obligations to serve the public interest.”

Although she said she believed that only Congress has the authority to raise the ownership cap, she voted to approve the motion.

“This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is required by statute,” she said. “I support seeking comment on these very important issues and I look forward to productive engagement with stakeholders and remain focused on retaining rules necessary to serve the public interest.”

With the adoption of the NPRM, the next phase of the 2022 Quadrennial Review will be a public comment period. Once the notice is published in the Federal Register, interested parties will have a window of time to file comments and reply comments, providing data and legal arguments to the FCC. Following the comment period, the Commission will review the record before drafting and voting on a final Report and Order.