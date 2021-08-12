Electric Entertainment Hires Warner Bros. Veteran Anthony Tapay

LOS ANGELES—Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles based production, distribution and post-production company, has hired Anthony Tapay to the newly created position of Director of Programming and Operations.

In the position, Tapay will oversee programming, strategy and operations for ElectricNOW’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear service, as well as the ElectricNOW app.

In a statement, Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said “this is an exciting time for our OTT FAST Channel, ElectricNOW, as its distribution platforms are rapidly expanding and consumer engagement is dramatically increasing. Our ElectricNOW streaming app continues to add new platforms and viewership has climbed beyond our projections. We look forward to Anthony’s leadership, driving us into the next phase of our ElectricNOW streaming initiative.”

Prior to joining Electric, Tapay was at Warner Bros. Entertainment for 15 years, serving most recently as executive director of business technology and workplace solutions. There, his leadership leveraged technology solutions to support various business and distribution groups. Tapay also managed Warner’s technology portfolio of business applications, among many other initiatives.

Tapay will report directly to Electric Entertainment CEO Dean Devlin.