Electric Entertainment Hires Warner Bros. Veteran Anthony Tapay
Tapay will oversee the company’s OTT linear channel, ElectricNOW
LOS ANGELES—Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles based production, distribution and post-production company, has hired Anthony Tapay to the newly created position of Director of Programming and Operations.
In the position, Tapay will oversee programming, strategy and operations for ElectricNOW’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear service, as well as the ElectricNOW app.
In a statement, Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said “this is an exciting time for our OTT FAST Channel, ElectricNOW, as its distribution platforms are rapidly expanding and consumer engagement is dramatically increasing. Our ElectricNOW streaming app continues to add new platforms and viewership has climbed beyond our projections. We look forward to Anthony’s leadership, driving us into the next phase of our ElectricNOW streaming initiative.”
Prior to joining Electric, Tapay was at Warner Bros. Entertainment for 15 years, serving most recently as executive director of business technology and workplace solutions. There, his leadership leveraged technology solutions to support various business and distribution groups. Tapay also managed Warner’s technology portfolio of business applications, among many other initiatives.
Tapay will report directly to Electric Entertainment CEO Dean Devlin.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.