NBCU Reports Record NFL Revenue, Sells Out Ad Inventory for Super Bowl LX

NEW YORK—In news that highlights the importance of the NFL and sports for the TV and streaming industry, NBCUniversal is reporting record revenue for its 20th season of “Sunday Night Football,” with overall revenue increasing across all platforms. In addition, the company also announced it has sold out of all ad inventory for Super Bowl LX, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo on Feb. 8, 2026.

In addition to being sold out of the Super Bowl, NBCUniversal said it has sold out 90% of its separate NFL inventory.

The company did not provide specific revenue figures.

“Coming off of the strongest sports Upfront in our company’s history, Super Bowl LX has generated extraordinary interest from brands and allowed us to sell out of our ad inventory earlier than ever,” Peter Lazarus, executive vice president, NBC Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships, said. “The unprecedented demand from advertisers across the Super Bowl and our 20th season of ‘Sunday Night Football’ has made this upcoming NFL season our highest-grossing to date. With a monumental year ahead, we are proud of the incredible momentum thus far and are excited to offer both fans and brands an unrivaled slate of sports programming starting with NFL kick off.”

With advertisers leaning into live sports more than ever before, NBCUniversal also reported that it saw tremendous demand from advertisers for the Super Bowl, with packaged goods, entertainment, finance and alcohol remaining the top categories, while CPG, pharma, entertainment and QSR [quick service restaurants] continue to increase their spend. Digital investments in the Super Bowl also increased by 20% since the last Super Bowl on NBC, with more brands taking a 360-degree approach to advertising within the upcoming spectacle, the company reported.

It also noted that for the 20th season of “SNF,” NBCUniversal is welcoming more than 150 partners into its programming—nearly 40 of whom are new. Auto, insurance, retail, tech and QSR continue to be core categories spending across “SNF,” with pharma, finance, and tech increasing investments year over year. The company has also sold out of all key sponsorships for its NFL lineup with Toyota sponsoring Halftime.

The strength of NFL ad revenue comes in advance of number of high-profile sporting events in 2026. NBCU will be offering fans the Super Bowl, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star Game in a 17-day span this upcoming February.

The momentum continues that spring and summer with the WNBA, the NBA Playoffs, and the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup on Telemundo, followed by the WNBA Finals and Big Ten Championship Game in the fall.