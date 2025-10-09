Google Cloud Named Official Cloud Provider for 2028 L.A. Olympics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK—LA28, Team USA and NBCUniversal have announced a wide-ranging sponsorship deal with Google that will make the tech giant a “founding partner” who will deliver consumer and enterprise solutions to enhance the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics experience for fans and athletes.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering a technologically advanced, engaging and digitally accessible Games when we welcome the world in 2028,” said LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman. “Google’s suite of products and tools will support our vision for uplifting the athlete, fan and workforce experience, and ultimately make it easier for attendees to navigate venues, share their experiences, and stay informed in real time.”

As part of the agreement, Google will be named as the Official Cloud Provider of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. In addition, a wide range of Google technologies, including Google Search, Google Cloud and advanced AI tools like Gemini will be used by LA28, Team USA and NBCU to improve the fan experience for the games.

Using AI, NBCU and Google reported they will be providing fans with new ways to search for information during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the first Olympic and Paralympic Games in the U.S. in 26 years.

NBCUniversal will also partner with YouTube to provide fans with select content around the Games, serving as an extension of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, they reported.

"With tools like Gemini and new Google Search features like AI Mode, it's easier than ever for people to find the information they’re looking for, no matter how simple or complex,” said Marvin Chow, vice president of marketing, Google. “Our partnership with LA28, Team USA, and NBCUniversal builds on our successful collaboration from last summer, making the Olympic and Paralympic Games more personal and interactive for fans with the help of AI.”

“For decades, Google has been a leading force in innovation and technology and now they are bringing that pioneering spirit to the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” added Mark Marshall, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Through this exciting new partnership, we will combine their cutting-edge technology with NBCU’s premium content and passionate community to deliver a world-class viewing experience for fans of all ages on all of our platforms.”